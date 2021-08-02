Kathy Griffin has lung cancer: 'It's been a helluva 4 years'

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Kathy Griffin is sharing her cancer diagnosis.

The 60-year-old comedian and actress said in a statement Monday that she was diagnosed with lung cancer and will undergo surgery to remove "half" of her left lung.

"I've got to tell you guys something. I have cancer. I'm about to go into surgery to have half of my left lung removed," Griffin wrote. "Yes, I have lung cancer even though I've never smoked!"

"The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung," she added. "Hopefully no chemo or radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing. I should be up and running around as usual in a month or less."

Griffin assured fans that she will be "just fine."

"It's been a helluva 4 years, trying to get back to work, making you guys laugh and entertaining you, but I'm gonna be just fine," the star said.

"Of course I am fully vaccinated for Covid. The consequences for being unvaccinated would have been even more serious," she added. "Please stay up to date on your medical check ups. It'll save your life."

RuPaul's Drag Race alum Shangela and actor Ryan Raftery were among those to voice their support for Griffin in the comments.

"Sending u lots of love sister," Shangela wrote.

"Love you, Kathy!" Raftery said.

Griffin has experienced several challenges in her personal and professional life over the past four years. She apologized in May 2017 after facing backlash for taking part in a photo shoot that showed her holding up a fake bloody head resembling president Donald Trump.

Griffin's sister Joyce Griffin died of cancer in September 2017, while her mother, Maggie Griffin, died in March 2020 after battling dementia.

Griffin most recently appeared in the FX documentary Hysterical, which followed Griffin and other female comedians in their personal and professional lives.