Advertisement
Entertainment News
Aug. 2, 2021 / 9:20 AM

Kathy Griffin has lung cancer: 'It's been a helluva 4 years'

By
Kathy Griffin said she was diagnosed with lung cancer and will undergo surgery to remove half of her left lung. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Kathy Griffin said she was diagnosed with lung cancer and will undergo surgery to remove "half" of her left lung. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Kathy Griffin is sharing her cancer diagnosis.

The 60-year-old comedian and actress said in a statement Monday that she was diagnosed with lung cancer and will undergo surgery to remove "half" of her left lung.

Advertisement

"I've got to tell you guys something. I have cancer. I'm about to go into surgery to have half of my left lung removed," Griffin wrote. "Yes, I have lung cancer even though I've never smoked!"

"The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung," she added. "Hopefully no chemo or radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing. I should be up and running around as usual in a month or less."

Griffin assured fans that she will be "just fine."

"It's been a helluva 4 years, trying to get back to work, making you guys laugh and entertaining you, but I'm gonna be just fine," the star said.

"Of course I am fully vaccinated for Covid. The consequences for being unvaccinated would have been even more serious," she added. "Please stay up to date on your medical check ups. It'll save your life."

RuPaul's Drag Race alum Shangela and actor Ryan Raftery were among those to voice their support for Griffin in the comments.

"Sending u lots of love sister," Shangela wrote.

"Love you, Kathy!" Raftery said.

Griffin has experienced several challenges in her personal and professional life over the past four years. She apologized in May 2017 after facing backlash for taking part in a photo shoot that showed her holding up a fake bloody head resembling president Donald Trump.

Griffin's sister Joyce Griffin died of cancer in September 2017, while her mother, Maggie Griffin, died in March 2020 after battling dementia.

Griffin most recently appeared in the FX documentary Hysterical, which followed Griffin and other female comedians in their personal and professional lives.

Read More

Dolly Parton to release song with Reba McEntire Nicholas Hoult joins Anya Taylor-Joy in 'The Menu' 'The Crown': Imelda Staunton is Queen Elizabeth II in Season 5 photo What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Fetty Wap's daughter Lauren Maxwell dies at age 4
Entertainment News // 9 minutes ago
Fetty Wap's daughter Lauren Maxwell dies at age 4
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Lauren Maxwell, Fetty Wap's daughter with Turquoise Miami, has died, Miami confirmed on Instagram.
Thea White, voice of Muriel on 'Courage the Cowardly Dog, dead at 81
Entertainment News // 30 minutes ago
Thea White, voice of Muriel on 'Courage the Cowardly Dog, dead at 81
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Thea White, an actress best known for voicing Muriel Bagge on animated kids series "Courage the Cowardly Dog," has died at the age of 81.
Ashley Judd gives health update after leg injury, is hiking again
Entertainment News // 56 minutes ago
Ashley Judd gives health update after leg injury, is hiking again
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Ashley Judd is hiking again and has given fans a health update on Instagram after she suffered a serious leg injury in February.
The Weeknd previews new music with CGI teaser: 'It starts tonight'
Music // 1 hour ago
The Weeknd previews new music with CGI teaser: 'It starts tonight'
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The Weeknd previewed new music on Twitter by releasing a teaser trailer.
Ariana Grande to perform in 'Fortnite' for Rift Tour concert series
Music // 2 hours ago
Ariana Grande to perform in 'Fortnite' for Rift Tour concert series
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande is the latest artist who will appear in online multiplayer game "Fortnite" for a special performance as part of the game's upcoming Rift Tour event.
Famous birthdays for Aug. 2: Mary-Louise Parker, Sam Worthington
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Aug. 2: Mary-Louise Parker, Sam Worthington
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Actor Mary-Louise Parker turns 57 and Sam Worthington turns 45, among the famous birthdays for August 2.
'GH,' 'Port Charles' alum Jay Pickett dies on film set at age 60
Entertainment News // 17 hours ago
'GH,' 'Port Charles' alum Jay Pickett dies on film set at age 60
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- "General Hospital" and "Port Charles" alum Jay Pickett has died at the age of 60, the producers of his latest movie announced.
'Jungle Cruise' tops North American box office with $34M
Movies // 17 hours ago
'Jungle Cruise' tops North American box office with $34M
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The Dwayne Johnson-Emily Blunt adventure, "Jungle Cruise," is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $34 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Rapper DaBaby dropped from Sunday's Lollapalooza lineup
Music // 20 hours ago
Rapper DaBaby dropped from Sunday's Lollapalooza lineup
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Rapper DaBaby has been dropped from Sunday's lineup for the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago.
Tik-Tok star Anthony Barajas dead at 19
Entertainment News // 23 hours ago
Tik-Tok star Anthony Barajas dead at 19
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Tik-Tok personality Anthony Barajas has died, days after he was shot in a California movie theater. He was 19.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tik-Tok star Anthony Barajas dead at 19
Tik-Tok star Anthony Barajas dead at 19
'GH,' 'Port Charles' alum Jay Pickett dies on film set at age 60
'GH,' 'Port Charles' alum Jay Pickett dies on film set at age 60
Casts announced for Broadway's 'Take Me Out,' 'Hamilton'
Casts announced for Broadway's 'Take Me Out,' 'Hamilton'
Derrex Brady debated N-word dialogue with 'Johnson' creators
Derrex Brady debated N-word dialogue with 'Johnson' creators
Bob Odenkirk says he had a 'small heart attack'
Bob Odenkirk says he had a 'small heart attack'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/