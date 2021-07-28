Joey Jordison, Slipknot founder and former drummer, dead at 46

Joey Jordison performs with Slipknot at the Rock on the Range Festival in Columbus, Ohio, on May 16, 2009. Former drummer and founding member Joey Jordison has died at the age of 46. Photo by Steve C. Mitchell/EPA-EFE

July 28 (UPI) -- Joey Jordison, the former drummer of Slipknot and founding member of the heavy metal band, has died at the age of 46.

"We are heartbroken to share the news that Joey Jordison, prolific drummer, musician and artist passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 26, 2021. Joey's death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow," the drummer's family said in a statement to CNN and Billboard.

Jordison's family additionally asked for privacy and said they will be holding a private funeral service.

A cause of death was not disclosed.

The drummer formed Slipknot with percussionist Shawn Crahan and late bassist Paul Gray in 1995. Jordison parted ways with Slipknot in 2013 and later said in 2016 that he was fired from the band and was also dealing with disease transverse myelitis.

Jordison, with Slipknot, won a Grammy for Best Metal Performance in 2005 for "Before I Forget." He also helped start bands Scar the Martyr, Vimic and Sinsaenum.

"R.I.P. brother...," Metallica said on Facebook Wednesday alongside a photo of the group performing with Jordison onstage.