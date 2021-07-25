Comedian Jackie Mason dead at 93

July 25 (UPI) -- Emmy- and Tony-winning comedian Jackie Mason has died at the age of 93.
His longtime friend, attorney Raoul Felder, told The Hollywood Reporter and The New York Times the former rabbi died Saturday.
Felder said Mason died in his sleep at Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan where he had gone because he was having trouble breathing.
No official cause of death has been disclosed.
Born in Wisconsin, the son of Belarusian immigrants is best known for his one-man show, The World According to Me!, which was adapted as a TV special and comedy album called Jackie Mason on Broadway.
Mason also headlined the stage shows Jackie Mason: Politically Incorrect, Love Thy Neighbor, Much Ado About Everything, Jackie Mason: Freshly Squeezed and The Ultimate Jew.
His screen credits include the sitcoms, Chicken Soup and 30 Rock, and the films The Stoolie, Caddyshack II, The Jerk and Mel Brooks' History of the World: Part I.
Mason also lent his voice to the animated character, Rabbi Hyman Krustofsky, on The Simpsons from 1991 to 2016.
He wrote about his life and career in his autobiography, Jackie, Oy!: Jackie Mason From Birth to Rebirth.
Mason described his style of comedy to the Times in 1988 like this: "My humor -- it's a man in a conversation, pointing things out to you."
"He's not better than you, he's just another guy," he added. "I see life with love -- I'm your brother up there -- but if I see you make a fool out of yourself, I owe it to you to point that out to you."
Comedian Gilbert Gottfried paid tribute to Mason on Twitter.
"One of the best. RIP Jackie Mason," Gottfried tweeted Saturday.
"Truly one of the funniest shows I have ever seen .. ever .. thank you Jackie and now you get to make heaven laugh," actor Henry Winkler wrote in his own Twitter post.
Mason is survived by Jyll Rosenfeld, his wife since 1991, and his daughter, comedian Sheba Mason, from a previous relationship with Ginger Reiter.
