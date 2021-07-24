Advertisement
July 24, 2021 / 2:26 PM

Baby Grace wears sunglasses in Bindi Irwin birthday pic

Left to right, Animal activists Terri Irwin, her daughter Bindi and son Robert attend the star unveiling ceremony for the late Steve Irwin as he is honored with the 2,635th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles in 2018. Bindi turned 23 Saturday. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Left to right, Animal activists Terri Irwin, her daughter Bindi and son Robert attend the star unveiling ceremony for the late Steve Irwin as he is honored with the 2,635th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles in 2018. Bindi turned 23 Saturday. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 24 (UPI) -- Television personality and wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin posted on social media a family photo in honor of his sister Bindi Irwin's 23rd birthday.

"Happy birthday @BindiIrwin. You've always been the best sister, and now it's so cool to see you as such a wonderful mum to little Grace! I'm so proud of you! (Ps. You and Chandler are raising an absolute fashion icon," Robert captioned the picture of him smiling with Bindi, her husband Chander Powell and their infant daughter Grace, who is wearing heart-shaped sunglasses and a hat.

"Grace's face is a MOOD!! Thank you so much. You're the best brother in the world," Bindi responded to Robert's message.

Bindi Irwin married Powell in March 2020 and the couple welcomed their first child a year later.

Bindi Irwin and Robert Irwin are the children of Terri Irwin and the late Steve Irwin, who died from an accident involving a stingray at age 44 in September 2006.

The family is known for their wildlife docu-series, The Crocodile Hunter and Crikey! It's the Irwins. Bindi Irwin also was the winner of Season 21 of Dancing with the Stars in 2015.

