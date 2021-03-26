March 26 (UPI) -- Bindi Irwin is a new mom.

The 22-year-old television personality and conservationist welcomed her first child, daughter Grace Warrior, with her husband, Chandler Powell, on Thursday.

Irwin shared the news Friday on Instagram alongside a photo of herself with Chandler and their baby girl. Irwin gave birth on her first wedding anniversary with Powell.

"March 25, 2021. Celebrating the two loves of my life," Irwin captioned the post. "Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter. Grace Warrior Irwin Powell."

Irwin said they named their daughter after relatives, including her father, late Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin.

"Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light. Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler's family dating back to the 1700s. Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior," Irwin said. "Her last name is Powell and she already has a such a kind soul just like her dad."

"There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl," she added. "She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed."

Irwin and Powell married in March 2020 and announced in August that they were expecting their first child.

"Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021. Chandler and I are proud to announce that we're expecting!" Irwin wrote on Instagram.

Irwin shared a photo in January of her daughter's animal-themed nursery. She called Powell and their family her "world" in a post last week.

Irwin is the daughter of Terri Irwin and Steve Irwin, who died at age 44 in September 2006. Her brother, Robert Irwin, 17, said on Good Morning America this month that he can't wait to take Irwin's daughter on adventures.

"I'm gonna be taking her on every adventure," Robert Irwin said. "You know, she's gonna learn how to feed crocodiles and ride motorbikes. And she'll be running the zoo by the time she's five years old."

Irwin and her family star on the Animal Planet series Crikey! It's the Irwins, which is in the midst of a third season.