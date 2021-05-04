May 4 (UPI) -- Michael Che says Colin Jost surprised him with a mariachi band performance on his birthday last year.

The 37-year-old writer and actor confirmed on Monday's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers that Jost, his co-head writer on Saturday Night Live, sent a mariachi band to his apartment.

Che last celebrated his birthday in May 2020, just a couple months into the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Like, it's during the pandemic, I'm in my apartment and the doorman is just like, 'Hey, Michael, you need to come outside, you have a gift.' And I'm like, 'Come outside? What are you talking about? I haven't been outside in six months,'" Che recalled. "He said, 'No, you gotta -- you gotta come outside.'"

Che said the last thing he was expecting was a full mariachi band.

"I'm thinking somebody bought me a Lexus with a red bow on it or something -- something amazing, and I'm like, 'Boy, Lorne's really done it this time,'" he said, referencing SNL creator Lorne Michaels. "But I go out there and it's a full mariachi band singing 'Happy Birthday' to me."

Che said he posted a video of the performance on social media but immediately had to take the post down because it showed where he lived.

"Somebody's taking video and they sent me the video, and I posted it to make fun of Jost, and all of the comments was like, 'We know your address! Is this where you live?' And I'm like, 'Oh no!' And had them take the video right down immediately after," he said. "So it was a double burn."

Che also confirmed Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk will host this week's episode of SNL. Che said he is excited for Musk to appear on the show.

"Yeah, you know, that's gonna be exciting, too. He's the richest man in the world. How could you not be excited for that?" he said.