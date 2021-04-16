April 16 (UPI) -- British actress Helen McCrory, has died of cancer at the age of 52, her husband, actor Damian Lewis, announced on social media Friday.

"I'm heartbroken to announce that after an heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family," Lewis posted.

The actress had dozens of screen credits on her resume, but will perhaps be best remembered for playing Polly, the Shelby crime family matriarch on Peaky Blinders; Clair Dowar in the 2012 James Bond caper, Skyfall; Cherie Blair in the 2006 film, The Queen; and Narcissa Malfoy in the Harry Potter film franchise.

She also worked in Hugo, Penny Dreadful, Doctor Who, North Square and His Dark Materials.

McCrory married Billions and Homeland actor Lewis in 2007. They have two children.

The Peaky Blinders Twitter feed acknowledged her death with the message: "All our love and thoughts are with Helen's family. Rest in peace."