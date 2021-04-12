April 12 (UPI) -- Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa have twin boys on the way.

The 40-year-old actor and television personality and De La Rosa, a DJ, announced Sunday that they are expecting twin sons.

De La Rosa shared the news on Instagram alongside a video of herself and Cannon. The video shows the couple embracing and holding hands as De La Rosa shows her baby bump.

"Our dearest sons - my miracle babies, Thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy. I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angels," De La Rosa captioned the post.

"I pray that God give you both the strength to walk brave and boldly in your individual truth just like your Daddy. That God bless you and your brother and guide you into living out your full purpose," she said.

"Your Dad & I will always be here for you both; in complete unison and support," De La Rosa added. "No matter what this world may throw your way, know that forgiveness is key and what is for you - is for YOU! You both are already so loved and we can't wait to meet you both."

Cannon also has twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, 8, with his ex-wife, singer Mariah Carey, and two children, son Golden, 4, and daughter Powerful Queen, 3 months, with his ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell.

De La Rosa announced in December that she was expecting twins but did not name Cannon at the time.

"The greatest gig to ever be booked - becoming THEIR mommy. Coming July 2021 #TwinMom #6weekultrasound #12weekultrasound #twinpregnancy," she captioned an ultrasound video.

Cannon hosts the Fox reality singing competition series The Masked Singer, which is in the midst of a fifth season.