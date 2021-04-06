April 6 (UPI) -- Lil Tjay took the stage on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The 19-year-old singer and rapper performed his song "Calling My Phone" featuring 6lack during Monday's episode of the NBC late-night talk show.

Lil Tjay and 6lack performed on a stage illuminated by purple lights. The pair were accompanied by live musicians and a woman in a bed on stage.

Lil Tjay released a single and music video for "Calling My Phone" in February. The song appears on his second studio album, Destined 2 Win, released in April.

"I just wanna say thank ya for being patient with me. I wanted to give ya the best body of work I can," Lil Tjay said on Instagram in March. "The album of the year is here."

On Sunday, Lil Tjay released a music video for "Oh Well," another song from Destined 2 Win.