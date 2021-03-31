March 31 (UPI) -- Sony announced on Wednesday that Oddworld: Soulstorm for PlayStation 5 and Days Gone and Zombie Army 4: Dead War for PlayStation 4 will be free to download for PlayStation Plus subscribers in April.

PlayStation Plus is a paid membership for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 that allows users to play games online with friends, get free games every month and receive discounts through the PlayStation Store.

All three games will be available to download from Tuesday to May 3. Oddworld: Soulstorm is only available for PlayStation 5 owners.

Oddworld: Soulstorm continues Abe's adventure following the events of 2014's Oddworld: New 'N' Tasty. Players will use stealth and solve puzzles to help Abe save his fellow Mudokons.

Days Gone is a PlayStation exclusive title that follows bounty hunter Deacon St. John as he deals with hordes of zombies. Players can explore the open world of the Pacific Northwest and fight off zombies by setting traps, upgrading skills and upgrading Deacon's motorcycle.

Zombie Army 4: Dead War offers four-player zombie action for friends as they fight together to save humankind in 1940s Europe.