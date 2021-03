"Mortal Kombat" star Jessica McNamee attends the premiere of "The Meg" on August 2018. "Mortal Kombat" has been pushed back one week. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

"Mortal Kombat" star Lewis Tan arrives for the premiere of "Spenser Confidential" on February 2020. "Mortal Kombat" has been pushed back one week. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 31 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. is pushing back the release date of the Mortal Kombat movie by one week.

Mortal Kombat, based on the popular video game series of the same name, will now be coming to theaters and HBO Max on April 23.

The film was originally going to be released on April 16.

Lewis Tan, Joe Taslim, Jessica McNamee, Hiroyuki Sanada, Josh Lawson, Tadanobu Asano, Mehcad Brooks, Ludi Lin, Chin Han, Sisi Stringer, Max Huang and Daniel Nelson star in the film, from director Simon McQuoid.

Mortal Kombat will follow MMA fighter Cole Young (Tan) seeking out Earth's champions in order to stand agains the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle.

James Wan (Aquaman, The Conjuring) serves as producer.