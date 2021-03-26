March 26 (UPI) --Carrie Underwood hopes her gospel album brings people "peace" and "comfort" during a challenging year.
The 38-year-old country music singer appeared on Friday's episode of Today, where she discussed the album, My Savior, and recording the album during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Advertisement
Underwood released My Savior on Friday. On GMA, she said recording the album gave her comfort in 2020.
"Everybody's lives were changed and affected in some ways over the past year," the star said. "Normally we're just go, go go ... I just felt so fortunate throughout that entire time that I just got to go into the studio and sing these songs that are so hopeful and so peaceful."
"I definitely hope when people listen to these now that they feel that same sense that I got to fee," she added. "I'm just so blessed and so thankful that I had this to go do and go work on. Like I said, it was just a source of joy for me in such a ... downer, terrible year."
Underwood said she grew up singing and listening to gospel music and always wanted to make a gospel album.
"I grew up on this music. It's such a pillar of who I am as a person, but also as an artist," she said.
Underwood hopes the new songs connect with listeners looking for peace and comfort.
"You never know who is going to need whatever song it is you're putting out, whether it's something sassy or whether it's something really deep and meaningful," she said. "I hope people find some peace and some comfort in these songs."
My Savior features covers of such gospel songs as "Nothing but the Blood of Jesus," "How Great Thou Art" and "Because He Lives."
My Savior is Underwood's first album since My Gift, released in September. Underwood will perform a virtual concert of My Gift in April in celebration of Easter.
Moments from Carrie Underwood's career
Carrie Underwood performs in Sunrise, Fla., on June 12, 2005. In May 2005, Underwood was crowned "American Idol" at the age of 22. Photo by Michael Bush/UPI | License Photo
Underwood wins the Female Vocalist of the Year award at the Country Music Association Awards in Nashville on November 6, 2006. Photo by John Dickerson/UPI | License Photo
Underwood performs to a large crowd just prior to the NASCAR NEXTEL Coca-Cola 600 at Lowe's Motor Speedway in Charlotte, N.C., on May 28, 2006. Photo by Bob Carey/UPI | License Photo
Underwood won the Horizon and Female Vocalist of the Year awards at the Country Music Association Awards in Nashville on November 6, 2006. Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo
Underwood won Best New Artist and Best Female Country Performance at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 11, 2007. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo
Underwood performs at the Country Music Association Awards in Nashville on November 7, 2007. She won the award for Single of the Year for her song "Before He Cheats." The following year Underwood would be inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. Photo by Frederick Breedon/UPI | License Photo
Underwood won the Favorite Female Singer, Favorite Country Song and Favorite Star Under 35 awards at the People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles on January 7, 2009. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Underwood won Best Female Country Vocal Performance for her song "Last Name" at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 8, 2009. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo
Underwood won the Entertainer of the Year and Top Female Vocalist awards at the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 5, 2009. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Host Underwood performs at the Country Music Association Awards in Nashville on November 11, 2009. Photo by Terry Wyatt/UPI | License Photo
Underwood holds the Best Country Collaboration with Vocals award for "I Told You So" at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on January 31, 2010. She also signed up to guest star on "How I Met Your Mother." Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo
Underwood sings the National Anthem during pre-game ceremonies prior to Super Bowl XLIV between the Indianapolis Colts and the New Orleans Saints in Miami on February 7, 2010. Photo by Martin Fried/UPI | License Photo
Underwood won Entertainer of the Year and the ACM Triple Crown at the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 18, 2010. Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI | License Photo
Underwood performs before a sold out crowd at LP Field on opening night of the CMA Music Festival in Nashville on June 11, 2010. Photo by Terry Wyatt/UPI | License Photo
Tony Bennet (L) and Underwood perform during AARP's Drive to End Hunger benefit concert in Los Angeles on September 24, 2011. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Hosts Brad Paisley (L) and Underwood perform during the Country Music Association Awards in Nashville on November 9, 2011. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo
NHL player Mike Fisher (L) and wife Underwood arrive at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 20, 2012. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Underwood performs at the Country Music Awards in Nashville on November 1, 2012. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Underwood won the Country Favorite Album award at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on November 18, 2012. She also performed at the show. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Underwood won the Best Country Song award for "Blown Away" at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 10, 2013. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo
Left to right, singers Shania Twain, Underwood and Faith Hill arrive at the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 7, 2013. Photo by David Becker/UPI | License Photo
Host Underwood performs "Something in the Water" during the Country Music Awards in Nashville on November 5, 2014. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Left to right, Heidi Klum, Nina Garcia, Zac Posen and Underwood walk together on the runway at the Project Runway finale at IMG New York Fashion Week: The Shows Spring/Summer 2016 Collections in New York City on September 11, 2015. Underwood was a guest judge for the show's finale. Her activewear line, Calia, made its NYFW debut after launching the line in March. Photo by Andrea Hanks/UPI | License Photo
Underwood won the Favorite Country Female Artist award at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on November 22, 2015. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Underwood performs in Times Square on New Years Eve in New York City on December 31, 2015. Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo
Underwood won Female Artist of the Year at the American Country Countdown Awards in Inglewood, Calif., on May 1, 2016. Photo by Michael Owen Baker/UPI | License Photo
Underwood showed off her baby bump at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on October 9, 2018. She was with her second child with husband Mike Fisher. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Hosts Paisley (L) and Underwood perform during the Country Music Association Awards in Nashville on November 14, 2018. The duo have hosted the show together since 2008. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Left to right, Reba McEntire, Underwood and Dolly Parton perform at the Country Music Association Awards in Nashville on November 13, 2019. Underwood hosted alongside McEntire and Parton to celebrate legendary women in country. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Underwood won Favorite Album - Country and the Favorite Female Artist - Country at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on November 24, 2019. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo