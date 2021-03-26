March 26 (UPI) -- Carrie Underwood hopes her gospel album brings people "peace" and "comfort" during a challenging year.

The 38-year-old country music singer appeared on Friday's episode of Today, where she discussed the album, My Savior, and recording the album during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Underwood released My Savior on Friday. On GMA, she said recording the album gave her comfort in 2020.

"Everybody's lives were changed and affected in some ways over the past year," the star said. "Normally we're just go, go go ... I just felt so fortunate throughout that entire time that I just got to go into the studio and sing these songs that are so hopeful and so peaceful."

"I definitely hope when people listen to these now that they feel that same sense that I got to fee," she added. "I'm just so blessed and so thankful that I had this to go do and go work on. Like I said, it was just a source of joy for me in such a ... downer, terrible year."

Underwood said she grew up singing and listening to gospel music and always wanted to make a gospel album.

"I grew up on this music. It's such a pillar of who I am as a person, but also as an artist," she said.

Underwood hopes the new songs connect with listeners looking for peace and comfort.

"You never know who is going to need whatever song it is you're putting out, whether it's something sassy or whether it's something really deep and meaningful," she said. "I hope people find some peace and some comfort in these songs."

My Savior features covers of such gospel songs as "Nothing but the Blood of Jesus," "How Great Thou Art" and "Because He Lives."

My Savior is Underwood's first album since My Gift, released in September. Underwood will perform a virtual concert of My Gift in April in celebration of Easter.