March 22 (UPI) -- Carrie Underwood announced on Monday a virtual concert for her upcoming gospel album My Savior that will take place on Easter.
The virtual concert is free and will stream on Underwood's official Facebook page at 12 p.m. EDT on April 4.
The event, which will take place from the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, will help support Save the Children, a charity that works globally to make sure children grow up healthy, educated and safe and provides food, shelter and medical care.
Underwood will be joined by special guests CeCe Winans and Bear Rinehart, frontman of band NEEDTOBREATHE. Underwood will be performing songs from My Savior.
My Savior is set to be released on Friday. The album consists of Underwood covering traditional gospel hymns and is a spiritual companion to the singer's most recent Christmas album titled My Gift.
"I've enjoyed being able to make new music that I am passionate about over the past year and I really can't wait to perform it all live," Underwood said in a video announcing the concert on Twitter.
Moments from Carrie Underwood's career
Carrie Underwood performs in Sunrise, Fla., on June 12, 2005. In May 2005, Underwood was crowned "American Idol"
at the age of 22. Photo by Michael Bush/UPI | License Photo
Underwood wins
the Female Vocalist of the Year award at the Country Music Association Awards in Nashville on November 6, 2006. Photo by John Dickerson/UPI | License Photo
Underwood performs to a large crowd just prior to the NASCAR NEXTEL Coca-Cola 600
at Lowe's Motor Speedway in Charlotte, N.C., on May 28, 2006. Photo by Bob Carey/UPI | License Photo
Underwood won
the Horizon and Female Vocalist of the Year awards at the Country Music Association Awards in Nashville on November 6, 2006. Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo
Underwood won
Best New Artist and Best Female Country Performance at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 11, 2007. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo
Underwood performs at the Country Music Association Awards in Nashville on November 7, 2007. She won
the award for Single of the Year for her song "Before He Cheats." The following year Underwood would be inducted into
the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. Photo by Frederick Breedon/UPI | License Photo
Underwood won
the Favorite Female Singer, Favorite Country Song and Favorite Star Under 35 awards at the People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles on January 7, 2009. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Underwood won
Best Female Country Vocal Performance for her song "Last Name" at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 8, 2009. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo
Underwood won
the Entertainer of the Year and Top Female Vocalist awards at the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 5, 2009. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Host Underwood performs
at the Country Music Association Awards in Nashville on November 11, 2009. Photo by Terry Wyatt/UPI | License Photo
Underwood holds the Best Country Collaboration with Vocals award for "I Told You So" at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on January 31, 2010. She also signed up to guest star
on "How I Met Your Mother." Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo
Underwood sings the National Anthem during pre-game ceremonies prior to Super Bowl XLIV
between the Indianapolis Colts and the New Orleans Saints in Miami on February 7, 2010. Photo by Martin Fried/UPI | License Photo
Underwood won
Entertainer of the Year and the ACM Triple Crown at the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 18, 2010. Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI | License Photo
Underwood performs
before a sold out crowd at LP Field on opening night of the CMA Music Festival in Nashville on June 11, 2010. Photo by Terry Wyatt/UPI | License Photo
Tony Bennet (L) and Underwood perform during AARP's Drive to End Hunger benefit concert in Los Angeles on September 24, 2011. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Hosts
Brad Paisley (L) and Underwood perform during the Country Music Association Awards in Nashville on November 9, 2011. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo
NHL player Mike Fisher (L) and wife Underwood arrive at the Billboard Music Awards
in Las Vegas on May 20, 2012. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Underwood performs
at the Country Music Awards in Nashville on November 1, 2012. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Underwood won the Country Favorite Album award at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on November 18, 2012. She also performed
at the show. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Underwood won
the Best Country Song award for "Blown Away" at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 10, 2013. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo
Left to right, singers Shania Twain, Underwood and Faith Hill arrive at the Academy of Country Music Awards
in Las Vegas on April 7, 2013. Photo by David Becker/UPI | License Photo
Host Underwood performs
"Something in the Water" during the Country Music Awards in Nashville on November 5, 2014. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Left to right, Heidi Klum, Nina Garcia, Zac Posen and Underwood walk together on the runway at the Project Runway finale at IMG New York Fashion Week: The Shows Spring/Summer 2016 Collections in New York City on September 11, 2015. Underwood was a guest judge for the show's finale. Her activewear line, Calia, made its NYFW
debut after launching the line in March. Photo by Andrea Hanks/UPI | License Photo
Underwood won
the Favorite Country Female Artist award at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on November 22, 2015. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Underwood performs
in Times Square on New Years Eve in New York City on December 31, 2015. Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo
Underwood won
Female Artist of the Year at the American Country Countdown Awards in Inglewood, Calif., on May 1, 2016. Photo by Michael Owen Baker/UPI | License Photo
Underwood showed off her baby bump
at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on October 9, 2018. She was with her second child with husband Mike Fisher. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Hosts
Paisley (L) and Underwood perform during the Country Music Association Awards in Nashville on November 14, 2018. The duo have hosted
the show together since 2008. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Left to right, Reba McEntire, Underwood and Dolly Parton perform at the Country Music Association Awards in Nashville on November 13, 2019. Underwood hosted
alongside McEntire and Parton to celebrate legendary women in country. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Underwood won
Favorite Album - Country and the Favorite Female Artist - Country at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on November 24, 2019. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo