March 22 (UPI) -- Carrie Underwood announced on Monday a virtual concert for her upcoming gospel album My Savior that will take place on Easter.

The virtual concert is free and will stream on Underwood's official Facebook page at 12 p.m. EDT on April 4.

Advertisement

The event, which will take place from the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, will help support Save the Children, a charity that works globally to make sure children grow up healthy, educated and safe and provides food, shelter and medical care.

Underwood will be joined by special guests CeCe Winans and Bear Rinehart, frontman of band NEEDTOBREATHE. Underwood will be performing songs from My Savior.

My Savior is set to be released on Friday. The album consists of Underwood covering traditional gospel hymns and is a spiritual companion to the singer's most recent Christmas album titled My Gift.

"I've enjoyed being able to make new music that I am passionate about over the past year and I really can't wait to perform it all live," Underwood said in a video announcing the concert on Twitter.