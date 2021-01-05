Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Dancing with the Stars pro Witney Carson is a new mom.

The 27-year-old professional dancer welcomed her first child, a son, with her husband, Carson McAllister, on Monday.

Advertisement

Carson shared a photo on Instagram of herself holding her baby boy's hand. In the caption, she said she gave birth after "a really hard 24 hour labor."

"After a really hard 24 hour labor, and an unexpected c-section... we are all healthy and well," Carson wrote. "We are so grateful & we've been soaking up every moment with our perfect angel boy. Thank you for all the prayers!"

Former DWTS pros Allison Holker and Kym Johnson, Bachelor alum Kendall Long and model Iskra Lawrence were among those to congratulate Carson in the comments.

"So happy that everyone is healthy happy and loved! Congratulations," Long wrote.

"Ahhhh your perfect little angel is here! You did it mama so happy for you all and can't wait to meet him one day soon," Lawrence said.

Carson and McAllister married in January 2016 and announced in July that they were expecting.

"Baby McAllister coming Jan 2021!!!!! We can't even contain our excitement and joy right now," Carson said on Instagram.

The couple announced in August that they were expecting a baby boy.

Carson has competed as a pro in 11 seasons of DWTS. She was last partnered with actor Kel Mitchell in Season 28, where they finished as the runners-up.