Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Dates for the 2021 Longmire Days fan convention in Wyoming are expected be announced on Dec. 18.

The annual event celebrates the iconic television series, Longmire, and Craig Johnson's best-selling mystery novels which inspired the show.

This year's convention was a virtual affair due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans and organizers are hoping the 10th edition of the event in 2021 once again will be in person.

"You never know who you might see at Longmire Days. We have invited Robert Taylor, Lou Diamond Phillips, Adam Bartley, Louanne Stephens, Katee Sackhoff, Cassidy Freeman, A Martinez, Bailey Chase, John Bishop, Jeffrey De Serrano, and Zahn McClarnon to the party," the event's website said.

"Of course, some fan favorite events will always be on our schedule. The horseback ride with the actors, the softball game and rooting for your favorite team, the auction in the Occidental back yard as the hot day becomes a beautiful summer night by the creek ... the event wouldn't be the same without these moments and memories."

Johnson's latest Walt Longmire adventure, Next to Last Stand, was published in September.