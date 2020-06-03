Katee Sackhoff arrives on the orange carpet for the 26th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala in Beverly Hills, California in 2019. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

"Longmire" icon Robert Taylor in 2018. The annual Wyoming fan convention celebrating his police drama will be online this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- The 2020 edition of Longmire Days -- a Wyoming fan convention dedicated to the TV show Longmire and the novels on which it was based -- will take place online, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"It is with deep sadness that the Longmire Foundation has decided that we must cancel Longmire Days in-person events planned for August 2020," organizers wrote in a Facebook post.

"The safety of everyone, as always, is foremost in our minds and we feel that the risk to the fans, actors, and our community is just too great. We will, however, move forward with virtual events, Longmire community watch parties, etc on August 13-16, 2020. Information regarding the virtual events, and opportunities for you to participate in them, will be coming soon."

2021 will mark the event's 10th anniversary.

Longmire is a police drama that aired 2012-17 and remains popular in reruns on Netflix.

Its stars Robert Taylor (Walt,) Katee Sackhoff (Vic), Zahn McClarnon (Mathias), Adam Bartley (The Ferg), Jeff De Serrano (Hector), A. Martinez (Nighthorse), Bailey Chase (Branch) and Louanne Stephens (Ruby) -- along with author Craig Johnson -- previously were confirmed as participants for this year's convention.

Johnson's next Walt Longmire book, Next to Last Stand, is due to be published on Sept. 22.

The pandemic has caused the cancellation or postponement of most live performances and large gatherings as people practice social distancing in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.