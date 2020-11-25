Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Empire alum Gabourey Sidibe is engaged to be married.

The 37-year-old actress took to Instagram Tuesday after her boyfriend, Brandon Frankel, proposed.

Sidibe showed off her engagement ring in a video featuring her and Frankel. Sidibe called Frankel her "BFF," or best friend forever, in the caption.

"It's weird that people think we're already married but I guess our hearts and intentions for each other are just that clear to see. My BFF proposed and now I get to hold him forever," she wrote.

Sidibe praised Frankel as the funniest man she's ever met and the "sweetest human to exist."

"@brandontour made up a song for when i put my bonnet on at night. The second I look a bit stressed and overwhelmed, he jumps into action and take over what he can for me. Every moment with him is a joy," Sidibe wrote.

"He is the partner i thought I was too independent to need. I've learned so much about myself through him and I feel grateful and excited to learn more about the entire world with him by my side," she said. "My partner, my best friend, my cats' daddy, my mans, my heart, my fiancé!!!"

Frankel confirmed the news in a post on his own account.

"I asked my best friend to marry me, and she said 'YES'! So excited to spend the rest of my life with the most amazing, hilarious, beautiful, and inspiring woman I've ever known," Frankel said.

"I couldn't imagine a life without you," he told Sidibe. "We make the best team, and we make everything fun and memorable. I liked it, so I put a [ring] on it. Love you to the moon and back @gabby3shabby."

Real Housewives of Potomac star Garcelle Beauvais, singer Janelle Monáe and actress Nicole Ari Parker were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"My favs!!!!! Congrats my loves!!!!" Monáe wrote.

Sidibe and Frankel made their relationship Instagram official in 2019.

Sidibe is known for the film Precious and has since starred on The Big C and in several seasons of American Horror Story. She played Becky Williams on the Fox series Empire.