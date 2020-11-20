Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Dave Grohl is conceding defeat in his drum battle with 10-year-old Nandi Bushell.

The 51-year-old singer and musician said on Thursday's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that Bushell, a U.K. preteen, kicked his butt in their online drum battle.

Advertisement

Bushell went viral after challenging Grohl to a drum battle on social media. The pair exchanged videos that put their drumming skills on display and met virtually this month.

On The Late Show, Grohl recalled seeing Bushell for the first time after the 10-year-old shared a video of herself performing the song "In Bloom" from his former band Nirvana.

"She's 10 years old," Grohl said of Bushell. "She's tiny, and she's just beating the crap out of her drum set, and when she does drum rolls, she screams," he said. "I'm like, oh my God, this kid is a force of nature."

Bushell later covered "Everlong" from Grohl's band Foo Fighters and challenged Grohl to a drum battle.

"I thought, 'Okay, I'll play something simple and send it to her,'" Grohl recalled. "One day later, she comes back with her response and she just wipes the floor ... She's kicking my ass! This kid is, like, kicking my butt at the drums."

"We went back and forth with this drum battle. It got to the point where, sometimes you just have to concede defeat," he said.

Grohl and the Foo Fighters performed their song "Shame Shame" on The Late Show. The song appears on the band's forthcoming 10th studio album, Medicine at Midnight, slated for release Feb. 5.