Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Jeezy teams up with Demi Lovato and Lil Duval in a song on his new album.

The 43-year-old rapper released his 10th studio album, The Recession 2, on Friday.

The Recession 2 includes the song "My Reputation," featuring Lovato and Lil Duval. The song is about two people in a relationship trusting each other despite one's reputation and people starting rumors.

"People always talk about / Your reputation, oh / But I don't care about those other girls / Just be good to me," Lovato sings.

In a tweet Thursday, Lovato encouraged her followers to "show some love" to Jeezy. She also showed off her new, short blonde haircut in a video of herself lip syncing to "My Reputation."

"Congrats @Jeezy!! I'm excited for our music together," Lovato wrote.

YALLLLL I GOT A SONG COMING OUT TONIGHT AT MIDNIGHT CALLED "REPUTATION" WITH @lilduval AND MY BOY @Jeezy ON HIS NEW ALBUM- y'all know what to do Lovatics!! Show some love!!!! Congrats @Jeezy!! I'm excited for our music together pic.twitter.com/JPgWrGmRwF— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) November 20, 2020

The Recession 2 is Jeezy's first album since TM104: The Legend of Snowman, released in August 2019. The new album also features collaborations with Yo Gotti, E-40 and Rick Ross.

Lovato released her sixth album, Tell Me You Love Me, in 2017. She has released several singles in 2020, including "Anyone," "I'm Ready" with Sam Smith and "Commander in Chief."

On Late Night with Seth Meyers this month, Lovato said fellow singer Pink inspired her to write "Commander in Chief," which takes aim at President Donald Trump.