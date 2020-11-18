Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino is writing a novel based on his Best Picture Oscar contender, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Set for release next summer, the book is part of a deal Tarantino made with Harper, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.

"In the 1970s, movie novelizations were the first adult books I grew up reading," Tarantino said in a statement Tuesday.

"And, to this day, I have a tremendous amount of affection for the genre. So as a movie-novelization aficionado, I'm proud to announce Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as my contribution to this often marginalized, yet beloved sub-genre in literature. I'm also thrilled to further explore my characters and their world in a literary endeavor that can (hopefully) sit alongside its cinematic counterpart."

The story takes place in the 1960s and follows a popular television cowboy and his stunt double as they fight to remain relevant in an industry where tastes and opportunities are changing.

The film starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, who won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his performance.

"Quentin Tarantino's literary talents have been in plain sight since his first scripts, but to see how skillfully he endows his characters with life on the page and how he constantly takes a reader by surprise, even one who knows the movie by heart, is to see a master storyteller trying on a new form and making it his own," added Noah Eaker, the company's vice president and executive editor, who acquired North American rights from the William Morris Endeavor Agency.

Tarantino is also working on a non-fiction book for Harper called Cinema Speculation, which focuses on the movies of the 1970s.

The two-time Oscar-winner is known for writing and directing Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, Jackie Brown, Kill Bill, Inglourious Basterds, Django Unchained and The Hateful Eight.