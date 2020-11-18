Nov. 18 (UPI) -- People magazine has declared Michael B. Jordan the Sexiest Man Alive for 2020.

"It's a cool feeling," the actor told the magazine about the honor.

Advertisement

"You know, everybody always made that joke, like, 'Mike, this is the one thing you're probably not going to get.' But it's a good club to be a part of."

Michael B. Jordan Is PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive 2020: 'The Women in My Family Are Proud of This One' https://t.co/RcwUKqAUYn (@michaelb4jordan) pic.twitter.com/SEAZTl13xs— People (@people) November 18, 2020

Jordan's award was announced on Tuesday's edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The 33-year-old actor is known for his roles in The Wire, Friday Night Lights, Fruitvale Station, Creed, Black Panther and Just Mercy. He will soon be seen in the film, Tom Clancy's Without Remorse.

Last year's Sexiest Man Alive was singer John Legend. Luther star Idris Elba held the title in 2018 and country music artist Blake Shelton had the distinction in 2017.