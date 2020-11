Michael B. Jordan arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills in 2019. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Michael B. Jordan and his mother Donna Jordan arrive for American Film Institute's 47th annual Life Achievement Award tribute gala to actor Denzel Washington in Los Angeles in 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Michael B. Jordan has been named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive in 2020. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- People magazine has declared Michael B. Jordan the Sexiest Man Alive for 2020.

"It's a cool feeling," the actor told the magazine about the honor.

"You know, everybody always made that joke, like, 'Mike, this is the one thing you're probably not going to get.' But it's a good club to be a part of."

Jordan's award was announced on Tuesday's edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The 33-year-old actor is known for his roles in The Wire, Friday Night Lights, Fruitvale Station, Creed, Black Panther and Just Mercy. He will soon be seen in the film, Tom Clancy's Without Remorse.

Last year's Sexiest Man Alive was singer John Legend. Luther star Idris Elba held the title in 2018 and country music artist Blake Shelton had the distinction in 2017.