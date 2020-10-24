Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Film star and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger confirmed on social media he has undergone heart surgery.

"Thanks to the team at the Cleveland Clinic, I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery," the 73-year-old actor tweeted Friday.

"I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying your amazing statues. Thank you to every doc and nurse on my team!"

His post included one photo of him in a hospital bed and three others of him touring the city.

The Terminator star's surgery comes two years after he underwent heart surgery to replace a previous pulmonic valve replacement. The operation took place two years after he had heart surgery to replace a previous pulmonic valve replacement.

The actor is known for his roles in the Terminator and Expendables franchises, as well as the movies Twins, Kindergarten Cop, Total Recall and True Lies.

He served as the governor of California from 2003 to 2011.

