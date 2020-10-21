Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Enrique Iglesias was honored as Billboard Top Latin Artist of All Time at Wednesday's Billboard Latin Music Awards ceremony at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Fla.

The Billboard Top Latin Album of the Decade Award went to Romeo Santos for Formula: Vol. 2 and the Billboard Latin Song of the Decade Award was presented to Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee for "Despacito."

Advertisement

Fonsi also was voted Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo, while Daddy Yankee featuring Snow won the Song of the Year, Airplay prize for "Con Calma."

Sech was named New Artist of the Year and Armando Manzanero was honored with the Billboard Lifetime Achievement Award.

Gaby Espino, star of Jugar con Fuego, hosted the event and Nastassja Bolivar from Latinx Now! offered behind-the-scenes coverage.

Performances included duets by Reik and Jessie Reyez, and Gente de Zona and Gerardo Ortiz, and a medley of hits from Carlos Vives. Other artists who sang were Banda MS, Jesse & Joy and Maluma.

The show had a limited audience with safety measures in place, including the use of five stages that are being sanitized between acts.

Moments from the Billboard Latin Music Awards red carpet Nastassja Bolivar walks the red carpet at the Latin Billboard Music Awards in Sunrise, Fla., on October 21, 2020. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo Ozuna walks the red carpet. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo Patricia Corsino (L) and Dalex walk the red carpet. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo Alexandra Cabrera walks the red carpet. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo Chesca walks the red carpet. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo Frederik Oldenburg walks the red carpet. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo Vanessa Claudio walks the red carpet. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo Christian Acosta walks the red carpet. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo Alix Aspe walks the red carpet. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo Carlos Adyan walks the red carpet. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo Ana Jurka blows a kiss on the red carpet. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo Sofia Castro walks the red carpet. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo Jorge Bernal walks the red carpet. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo Cynthia Bagué walks the red carpet. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo Stephanie Himonidis walks the red carpet at the Billboard Latin Music Awards in Sunrise, Fla., on October 21, 2020. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo