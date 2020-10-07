Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Meghan Trainor announced on Today and Twitter Wednesday that she is pregnant with her first child.

Trainor, who is having the child with her husband Daryl Sabara of Spy Kids fame, first declared she was pregnant while making a surprise video call into Today with Hoda and Jenna.

"We were thinking about who do I tell first, and I was like, I told Hoda since I was 19 going to the Today show that I will have the most babies in the world," Trainor said to host Hoda Kotb.

"It finally happened and we're so excited," she continued.

Trainor then posted on Twitter a sonogram photo.

"You know how long I've wanted this!!! @darylsabara and I are so beyond happy and excited to meet this little cutie early next year! WE'RE PREGNANTTTTT!!!" she captioned the image.

Trainor, 26, and Sabara, 28, got married at their Los Angeles home in December 2018. The couple met in 2014 after being set up on a date by Chloe Grace Moretz.

Trainor will be releasing a holiday album titled A Very Trainor Christmas on Oct. 30.