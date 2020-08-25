Blake Lively attends the 43rd annual People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on January 18. The actor turns 31 on August 25. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Gene Simmons attends the premiere of "Under the Gun" at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences in Beverly Hills, Calif., on May 3, 2016. The musician turns 71 on August 25.

Claudia Schiffer arrives on the red carpet at the New York premiere of "Rocketman" at Alice Tully Hall on May 29, 2019, in New York City. She turns 50 on August 24.

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.

They include:

-- Czar Ivan IV, "Ivan the Terrible," of Russia, in 1530

-- Composer/conductor Leonard Bernstein in 1918

-- Former Alabama Gov. George Wallace in 1919

-- Game show host Monty Hall in 1921

-- Tennis champion Althea Gibson in 1927

-- Actor Sean Connery in 1930 (age 90)

-- TV personality Regis Philbin in 1931

-- Actor Tom Skerritt in 1933 (age 87)

-- Writer Frederick Forsyth in 1938 (age 82)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Rollie Fingers in 1946 (age 74)

-- Writer Martin Amis in 1949 (age 71)

-- Actor John Savage in 1949 (age 71)

-- Rock singer Gene Simmons of Kiss in 1949 (age 71)

-- Singer/songwriter Elvis Costello in 1954 (age 66)

-- Film director Tim Burton in 1958 (age 62)

-- Country singer Billy Ray Cyrus in 1961 (age 59)

-- Actor Ally Walker in 1961 (age 59)

-- Actor Blair Underwood in 1964 (age 56)

-- Actor Tom Hollander in 1967 (age 53)

-- Television cook Rachael Ray in 1968 (age 52)

-- Supermodel Claudia Schiffer in 1970 (age 50)

-- Actor Alexander Skarsgard in 1976 (age 44)

-- Actor Kel Mitchell in 1978 (age 42)

-- Actor Rachel Bilson in 1981 (age 39)

-- Actor Blake Lively in 1987 (age 33)

-- Actor China Anne McClain in 1998 (age 22)