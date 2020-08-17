Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Sharon Stone announced on Instagram that her sister Kelly Stone has been hospitalized with COVID-19.

"My sister Kelly, who already has lupus, now has COVID-19. This is her hospital room. One of you Non-Mask wearers did this. She does not have an immune system. The only place she went was the pharmacy," Sharon Stone said on Sunday alongside photos of her sister's hospital room.

"There is no testing in her county unless you are symptomatic, & then it's 5 day wait for results. Can YOU FACE THIS ROOM ALONE? Wear a mask! For yourself and others. Please," Sharon Stone continued.

The Hollywood star also re-posted a message from Kelly Stone on Instagram and asked fans to light candles for her and her husband Bruce Singer.

"This is us. March 13. Drove to our paradise in Montana. We thought covid wouldn't and couldn't find us. No shopping, no parties, barely saw a human. Now fighting for a breath. You don't want covid," Kelly Stone said next to a selfie of herself with Singer.

Sharon Stone is set to release a memoir titled The Beauty of Living Twice in March 2021. The memoir will follow the film star from her childhood in Pennsylvania to becoming a celebrated actress in Hollywood.