Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Alanis Morissette says she has "about 750,000 other emotions" than anger.

The 46-year-old singer-songwriter discussed on Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live how she was depicted as "angry" during her early carer.

Advertisement

"I don't mind being one-dimensionalized violently and reduced to one emotion. As complex as humans may be, I think anger is one that I'll take," Morissette told WWHL host Andy Cohen.

"People get afraid of anger because of the destruction, the acting out of anger," she said. "Anger on its own is amazing. It helps us say no, it helps us makes changes and show up for protests, et cetera."

"We're complicated creatures, so one characteristic doesn't really quite describe a whole human," the star added.

Morissette is known for such singles as "You Oughta Know," a scathing song to an ex-boyfriend that appeared on her 1995 album, Jagged Little Pill. Rolling Stone featured Morissette on its November 1995 cover and declared her an "Angry White Female."

On WWHL, Morissette said she was "pissed" about the magazine cover.

"I'm pissed about a lot of things, but I also have about 750,000 other emotions," the star said. "There's about 750,000 of them."

"Women in general weren't allowed to feel angry, definitely not allowed to feel sad too, in some ways," she added.

Morissette released Such Pretty Forks in the Road, her first new album in eight years, last week. She shared a music video for the song "Ablaze" featuring her family Tuesday.

In addition, Morissette will celebrate Jagged Little Pill's 25th anniversary on a tour in 2021. She gave an update on WWHL on the Jagged Little Pill Broadway show, which shut down in March due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"We are and were very crestfallen, but when it's safe to people to come back into rooms let's keep going," she said.