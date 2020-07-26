July 26 (UPI) -- Enter the Dragon and Nightmare on Elm Street star John Saxon has died of pneumonia in Tennessee, his wife Gloria said.

Sad day. Our condolences to the Saxon family. Thank you for your talent, John. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/FvnAka9egf— Bruce Lee (@brucelee) July 26, 2020

Born Carmine Orrico in New York, the Golden Globe Award-winning actor was 83 when he died Saturday.

Saxon studied with legendary acting coach Stella Adler and was skilled in judo and karate.

He amassed more than 200 screen credits during his six-decade career, including Rock, Pretty Baby, Summer Love, The Reluctant Debutante, This Happy Feeling, The Unguarded Moment, The Unforgiven, Cry Tough, War Hunt, The Appaloosa, Black Christmas, Dynasty, Falcon Crest and The Bold Ones.

