July 19 (UPI) -- Actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish has no regrets about shaving off all of her hair.

"Just Loving my new look thought I'd share it with y'all. The best part is when water hits my head it feels like kisses from God. #sheready for more of Gods Love!" she wrote on Saturday.

Haddish also shared a photo of her new bald look. She is smiling and wearing long eyelashes and lipstick.

A video Haddish posted earlier in the week showed her shaving her head with an electric razor after her sister, a barber, told her she wouldn't cut her hair because of the coronavirus pandemic. It has gotten more than 1.1 million views.

Haddish, 40, is known for her roles in Like a Boss, The Last O.G. and Girls Trip.