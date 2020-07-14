Grant Imahara, who appeared on "MythBusters" and "White Rabbit Project," has died at the age of 49. File Photo by Gage Skidmore/Flickr

July 14 (UPI) -- Grant Imahara, who hosted Discovery's MythBusters and Netflix's White Rabbit Project, has died at the age of 49.

The Hollywood Reporter stated that Imahara died suddenly from a brain aneurysm.

Discovery confirmed his death in a statement to CNN.

"We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant. He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family," the network said.

Imahara, an engineer and roboticist, joined MythBusters in its third season. He remained on the series until 2014 when he departed with co-hosts Kari Byron and Tory Belleci.

Imahara would go on to re-join Byron and Belleci in 2016 on White Rabbit Project which ran for one season.

Imahara also worked at Lucasfilm's THX and Industrial Light and Magic divisions, lending a hand on the Star Wars prequel films, along with other Hollywood blockbusters.

"Heartbroken and in shock tonight. We were just talking on the phone. This isn't real," Byron said on Twitter alongside photos of Imahara.

"I'm at a loss. No words. I've been a part of two big families with Grant Imahara over the last 22 years. Grant was a truly brilliant engineer, artist and performer, but also just such a generous, easygoing, and gentle PERSON. Working with Grant was so much fun. I'll miss my friend," former MythBusters host Adam Savage said on Twitter.