Michelle Rodriguez attends the Fashion For Relief catwalk show at Mandelieu Airport in Cannes, France, on May 13, 2018. The actor turns 41 on July 12. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

-- Roman leader Julius Caesar in 100 B.C.

-- Pope Clement X in 1590

-- American writer Henry David Thoreau in 1817

-- Photography pioneer George Eastman in 1854

-- Scientist George Washington Carver in 1864

-- Italian painter and sculptor Amedeo Modigliani in 1884

-- Composer Oscar Hammerstein II in 1895

-- Chilean writer Pablo Neruda in 1904

-- Comedian Milton Berle in 1908

-- Painter Andrew Wyeth in 1917

-- Dr. Rene Favaloro, inventor of the coronary artery bypass surgery, in 1923

-- Pianist Van Cliburn in 1934

-- Comedian/actor Bill Cosby in 1937 (age 83)

-- Costume designer Eiko Ishioka in 1938

-- Musician Christine McVie in 1943 (age 77)

-- Actor Denise Nicholas in 1944 (age 76)

-- Exercise/diet guru Richard Simmons in 1948 (age 72)

-- Movie producer Brian Grazer in 1951 (age 69)

-- Actor Cheryl Ladd in 1951 (age 69)

-- Actor Mel Harris in 1956 (age 64)

-- Actor Rolonda Watts in 1959 (age 61)

-- Olympic gold medal figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi in 1971 (age 49)

-- Actor Cheyenne Jackson in 1975 (age 45)

-- Wrestler Brock Lesnar in 1977 (age 43)

-- Actor Steve Howey in 1977 (age 43)

-- Actor Michelle Rodriguez in 1978 (age 42)

-- Actor Topher Grace in 1978 (age 42)

-- Country singer Kimberly Perry in 1983 (age 37)

-- Actor Phoebe Tonkin in 1989 (age 31)

-- Actor Erik Per Sullivan in 1991 (age 29)

-- Human rights activist Malala Yousafzai in 1997 (age 23)