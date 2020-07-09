Naya Rivera likely died by drowning, sheriff's officials said. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

July 9 (UPI) -- Efforts to locate actor Naya Rivera at a Southern California lake have switched from a rescue to a recovery operation, sheriff's officials said Thursday.

Ventura County sheriff's deputy Chris Dyer told NBC News that officials believe Rivera died.

"We're presuming that an accident happened and we're presuming that she drowned in the lake," he said.

Rivera, 33, went missing Wednesday afternoon after renting a boat and taking it out onto Lake Piru with her 4-year-old son.

Search efforts were called off overnight and resumed early Thursday with more than 80 people. The Ventura County Sheriff's Office said it received help from specialized dive teams from Los Angeles, San Luis Obispo and Tulare counties.

Dyer said there's been no sign of foul play.

Ventura County Sheriff's Office spokesman Capt. Eric Buschow told reporters Rivera had arrived at the lake and rented the boat at around 1 p.m. Wednesday and the boat was found 3 hours later with her son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, inside but she was missing.

"He is safe with family members," Buschow said of Josey

Rivera is best known for starring in the TV series Glee. She was briefly married to actor Ryan Dorsey with whom she shares custody of their son, Josey.