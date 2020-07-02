July 2 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.
They include:
-- German novelist Hermann Hesse in 1877
-- King Olav V of Norway in 1903
-- Former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall in 1908
-- Singer/actor Ken Curtis in 1916
-- French fashion designer Pierre Cardin in 1922 (age 98)
-- Civil rights activist Medgar Evers in 1925
-- Imelda Marcos, wife of former Philippine President Fernando Marcos, in 1929 (age 91)
-- Dave Thomas, Wendy's fast-food restaurant chain founder, in 1932
-- Actor Polly Holliday in 1937 (age 83)
-- Former race car driver Richard Petty in 1937 (age 83)
-- Actor/director Ron Silver in 1946
-- Writer/actor Larry David in 1947 (age 73)
-- Actor/model Jerry Hall in 1956 (age 64)
-- Actor Jimmy McNichol in 1961 (age 59)
-- Former baseball star Jose Canseco in 1964 (age 56)
-- Singer Jenni Rivera in 1969
-- Former figure skater Johnny Weir in 1984 (age 36)
-- Actor Ashley Tisdale in 1985 (age 35)
-- Actor Lindsay Lohan in 1986 (age 34)
-- Alex Morgan, U.S. women's national soccer team, in 1989 (31)
-- Actor Margot Robbie in 1990 (age 30)