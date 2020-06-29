June 29 (UPI) -- Samurai warriors clash in the new cinematic trailer for upcoming PlayStation 4 exclusive title, Ghost of Tsushima.

Jin Sakai, the lead character of the game, takes center stage in the clip released on Monday as he fights to protect his home from Mongol invaders.

Advertisement

Jin is warned against straying from his samurai teachings in order to use unconventional methods to defeat his enemies.

The trailer ends with Jin donning a mask as a fiery, epic battle takes place.

Ghost of Tsushima, from developer Sucker Punch of Infamous and Sly Cooper fame, is set to be released for the PlayStation 4 on July 17.

Ghost of Tsushima is an open-world action title where players can challenge individual enemies to samurai-style battles or use a range of other weapons including bows and arrows.

Players can also take a stealthier approach to combat, which will increase Jin's reputation as The Ghost and make enemies fear him.