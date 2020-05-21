Jude Law attends a Venice Film Festival photocall for "The New Pope" in September. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Jude Law attends the Venice Film Festival premiere of "The New Pope" in September. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Jude Law and his pregnant wife, Phillipa Coan, were spotted Sunday during an outing in London. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- Jude Law is going to be a dad of six.

The 47-year-old actor is expecting his sixth child; his first with his wife, Phillipa Coan.

E! News published a photo Wednesday of Law and a pregnant Coan from an outing Sunday in London. Coan showed her baby bump in a formfitting black t-shirt.

The Daily Mail also shared a photo of Law and Coan. The couple were at an upmarket grocery store in north London.

Law already has three children, Rafferty, 23, Iris, 19, and Rudy, 17, with his ex-wife, Sadie Frost, a daughter, Sophia, 10, with Samantha Burke, and a daughter, Ada, 5, with Catherine Harding. He and Coan married in May 2019.

In an interview with The Telegraph in January, Law discussed his relationship with Coan and said he'd be open to having more children.

"I'm fortunate to be with someone where I'm having more fun than I've ever had in my life. We have an incredibly stable and healthy, wonderful family existence," the star said.

"And that involves my kids who are young adults... and then the younger ones are just so much joy and so much fun," he added. "I love it, so absolutely, why not [have another]? I'm very lucky to be involved with someone I'm madly in love with. So the idea of having more children would be just wonderful."

Law recently starred in the HBO series The New Pope and the action drama film The Rhythm Section.