Tony Goldwyn attends the premiere of "Mark Felt" at the Writers Guild Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif., on September 26, 2017. The actor turns 60 on May 20. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 20 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- William Thornton, architect of the Capitol in Washington, in 1759

-- Dolley Madison, wife of the fourth U.S. president, James Madison, in 1768

-- French novelist Honore de Balzac in 1799

-- English philosopher/economist John Stuart Mill in 1806

-- German Emile Berliner, inventor of the flat phonograph record, in 1851

-- Actor James Stewart in 1908

-- Israeli leader Moshe Dayan in 1915

-- Comedian George Gobel in 1919

-- Actor Anthony Zerbe in 1936 (age 84)

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Stan Mikita in 1940

-- Japanese baseball home run king Sadaharu Oh in 1940 (age 80)

-- Singer/songwriter Joe Cocker in 1944

-- Singer/actor Cher, born Cherilyn Sarkisian, in 1946 (age 74)

-- Ronald Prescott Reagan, son of former U.S. President Ronald Reagan, in 1958 (age 62)

-- Actor Bronson Pinchot in 1959 (age 61)

-- Actor Tony Goldwyn in 1960 (age 60)

-- TV personality Ted Allen in 1965 (age 55)

-- Actor Timothy Olyphant in 1968 (age 52)

-- Race car driver Tony Stewart in 1971 (age 49)

-- Rapper Busta Rhymes, born Trevor George Smith Jr., in 1972 (age 48)

-- Actor Matt Czuchry in 1977 (age 43)

-- Singer Rachel Platten in 1981 (age 39)

-- Actor Jack Gleeson in 1992 (age 28)