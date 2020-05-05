May 5 (UPI) -- Daniel Radcliffe and other stars will read the first Harry Potter book aloud for fans.

Radcliffe, David Beckham, Dakota Fanning, Stephen Fry, Claudia Kim, Noma Dumezweni, Eddie Redmayne and other celebrities will read Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone chapter-by-chapter in a new online series.

"Each will be reading different sections of this iconic book -- with its themes of family, friendship, courage and overcoming adversity -- to families around the world," an official description says.

The Harry Potter books were written by J.K. Rowling and adapted as a film series starring Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint. Radcliffe played Harry Potter in the movies.

Radcliffe kicked off the reading in a video Monday. Fans can also listen to the first chapter, "The Boy Who Lived," in audio form on Spotify.

In April, Rowling launched Harry Potter at Home, an online hub featuring Harry Potter content meant to entertain people as they stay home amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Rowling previously announced a special open license for teachers to read the seven Harry Potter books aloud to their students in online videos.

Rowling said in April that she has recovered from COVID-19-like symptoms. The author said she experienced symptoms for two weeks but was not tested for the virus.