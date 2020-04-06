J.K. Rowling attends the premiere of"Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" on November 2018. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI. | License Photo

J. K. Rowling said on Twitter she has recovered from COVID-19 symptoms. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

April 6 (UPI) -- Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling announced on Twitter she has fully recovered from symptoms related to COVID-19.

The writer said on Monday that she had COVID-19 symptoms for two weeks, but was not tested for the virus.

Rowling linked to a video by a doctor from Queens Hospital in the U.K. who demonstrates how to relive respiratory symptoms related to COVID-19 through a breathing technique.

Rowling said that her doctor husband Neil Murray recommended doing the technique and that it helped with her recovery.

"Thank you for your kind and lovely messages! I finally am completely recovered and wanted to share a technique that's recommended by doctors, costs nothing, has no nasty side effects but could help you/your loved ones a lot, as it did me. Stay safe everyone," Rowling said in a second tweet.

Rowling recently launched Harry Potter at Home, an online hub featuring Harry Potter content including craft videos, articles, quizzes, puzzles and more.