April 28 (UPI) -- Nintendo announced on Tuesday that Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise will be released for the Switch on July 10.

The game, a sequel to cult classic Deadly Premonition from 2010, will be released digitally for the Switch and can be purchased through the Nintendo eShop for $49.99.

Nintendo also released a cinematic trailer for Deadly Premonition 2 showcasing the game's opening title sequence that pays homage to James Bond films.

Deadly Premonition 2 acts as both a sequel and prequel to the original game and brings back FBI special agent Francis York Morgan.

Players will be switching between present-day Boston and Le Carre, La., in the past as they track down a vicious serial killer.