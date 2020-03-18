March 18 (UPI) -- Jesse James and Alexis DeJoria have called it quits after nearly seven years of marriage.

James, 50, a television personality and mechanic, confirmed his split from DeJoria, 42, a professional drag racer, in an Instagram post Tuesday.

James spoke out after fans questioned whether he will attend the National Hot Rod Association races with DeJoria this year.

"Its with an incredible amount of sadness to let you know Alexis and I have decided to end our marriage," James wrote. "We spent close to seven amazing years together. Working on her race car for five of those years was one of the highlights of my life. Also a highlight was trying my best to be a good dad to her daughter. Something that will leave a huge hole in my heart forever."

"Unfortunately at the end of the day our lives were just headed in different directions. Creating a distance that was insurmountable," he said. "I wish her the absolute best in her racing and life. I hope you can respect our privacy in this tough time."

James and DeJoria would have celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary March 24. James was previously married to Karla James, Janine Lindemulder and Sandra Bullock.

James is known for hosting the Spike TV series Jesse James is a Dead Man and the Discovery Channel series Monster Garage. Discovery Channel announced in February that it is reviving Monster Garage for a new season.

"Jesse James is one of a kind -- his builds are incredible; challenging on all fronts, but more than worth it in the end. He is bringing Monster Garage to his Discovery home after 14 years with even more tricks up his sleeve," Discovery chief brand officer Nancy Daniels said.