March 13 (UPI) -- Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochmann are calling it quits after nearly four years of marriage.

The 32-year-old actress and 42-year-old actor confirmed their separation in a joint statement Thursday on Instagram following rumors of a split.

Derbez and Ochmann confirmed their split but said reports and speculation about their separation are "pretty far from reality."

"We are confirming that yes, it's true, we're going through some important issues, something that we've spent months trying to resolve," Derbez wrote in Spanish, according to Hola!

"To make the decision to change the dynamic, from deep down, requires a lot of courage, especially when there is such a great love between us," she said. "What usually happens is one stretches the cord until it breaks. And when that happens, things break down and they can't be fixed."

"We would never let ourselves get to that point, and that's why we decided some time ago to strengthen our relationship as friends and end our relationship as a couple," the star confirmed. "We're going back to being individuals to figure out what's happening, give ourselves space to get healthy, rebuild and transform."

Singer Humbe and actresses Fernanda Castillo and Marimar Vega were among those to voice their support for Derbez and Ochman in the comments.

Derbez and Ochmann met on the set of A la mala in 2014 and married in Mexico in May 2016. The pair have a 2-year-old daughter, Kailani.

Derbez is the daughter of actor and director Eugenio Derbez (Instructions Not Included) and actress Gabriela Michel. She plays Elena de la Mora on the TV series La casa de las Flores, and appeared in the film Miss Bala in 2019.

Ochmann has starred in several telenovelas, including Como en el Cine, Victorinos, El Clon, El Sexo Débil and Rosa Diamante. He also played the title character in the Telemundo series El Chema.