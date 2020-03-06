March 6 (UPI) -- Musician David Foster is canceling a number of shows due to an "unexpected medical procedure."

Foster, 70, said Friday that he is postponing the March dates of his An Intimate Evening with David Foster: The Hitman Tour with his wife, singer and actress Katharine McPhee, 35, due to health issues.

"It is with great sadness that I have to reschedule my March tour dates due to an unexpected medical procedure," Foster wrote on Instagram. "I'm well on the road to recovery but my doctors insist that I spend the next several weeks recovering."

"I love touring and performing so this is not an easy decision," he said. "However, we will do our best to reschedule the dates. My tour will resume in Waterbury, CT on April 17th and I look forward to seeing you then."

Foster and McPhee were to perform March 10 in Orlando, Fla., and a number of other dates in March. The tour is inspired by Foster's album An Intimate Evening, released in November.

Foster and McPhee married in London in June. It is the fifth marriage for Foster, who was previously wed to Yolanda Hadid, Linda Thompson, Rebecca Dyer and B.J. Cook. McPhee was previously married to Nick Cokas.