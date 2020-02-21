Director Jordan Peele, winner of the award for Best Original Screenplay for "Get Out," appears backstage with his Oscar during the 90th annual Academy Awards at Loews Hollywood Hotel on March 4, 2018. He turns 41 on February 21. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., prepares to pay his respects to Rep. Elijah Cummings during a memorial ceremony on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on October 24. Lewis turns 80 on February 21. File Photo by Melina Mara/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- Mexican revolutionary/military commander Antonio Lopez de Santa Anna (conqueror of the Alamo) in 1794

-- Roman Catholic Cardinal John Henry Newman in 1801

-- Classical guitarist Andres Segovia in 1893

-- Writer Anais Nin in 1903

-- Poet/author W.H. Auden in 1907

-- Humorist Erma Bombeck in 1927

-- Singer Nina Simone in 1933

-- King Harald V of Norway in 1937 (age 83)

-- Actor Rue McClanahan in 1934

-- Actor Gary Lockwood in 1937 (age 83)

-- Civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., in 1940 (age 80)

-- Film/record executive David Geffen in 1943 (age 77)

-- Actor Tyne Daly in 1946 (age 74)

-- Tricia Nixon Cox, daughter of former U.S. President Richard Nixon, in 1946 (age 74)

-- Actor Anthony Daniels in 1946 (age 74)

-- Actor Alan Rickman in 1946

-- Author Jeffrey Shaara in 1952 (age 68)

-- Actor Kelsey Grammer in 1955 (age 65)

-- Singer Mary Chapin Carpenter in 1958 (age 62)

-- Actor Christopher Atkins in 1961 (age 59)

-- Author David Foster Wallace in 1962

-- Actor William Baldwin in 1963 (age 57)

-- Filmmaker Jordan Peele in 1979 (age 41)

-- Actor Jennifer Love Hewitt in 1979 (age 41)

-- Singer Charlotte Church in 1986 (age 34)

-- Actor Ellen Page in 1987 (age 33)

-- Actor Ashley Greene in 1987 (age 33)

-- Actor Corbin Bleu in 1989 (age 31)

-- Actor Joe Alwyn in 1991 (age 29)

-- Actor Hayley Orrantia in 1994 (age 26)

-- Actor Sophie Turner in 1996 (age 24)