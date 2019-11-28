Famous birthdays for Nov. 28: Berry Gordy, Paul Shaffer

Ed Harris arrives at the premiere of "Kodachrome" at the Princess of Wales Theatre during the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on September 8, 2017. The actor turns 69 on November 28. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Singer and songwriter Randy Newman attends the premiere of the biographical motion picture drama "Love & Mercy" at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences in Beverly Hills, Calif., on June 2, 2015. The composer turns 76 on November 28.

Berry Gordy receives the National Medal of Arts during a ceremony at the White House in Washington, D.C., on September 22, 2016. The songwriter turns 90 on November 28.

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

-- English poet William Blake in 1757

-- Architect Henry Bacon, designer of the Lincoln Memorial, in 1866

-- Motown Records founder/Rock and Roll Hall of fame member Berry Gordy in 1929 (age 90)

-- Oscar winner/Rock and Roll Hall of Fame singer/composer Randy Newman in 1943 (age 76)

-- Bandleader Paul Shaffer in 1949 (age 70)

-- Actor Ed Harris in 1950 (age 69)

-- Actor S. Epatha Merkerson in 1952 (age 67)

-- Actor Judd Nelson in 1959 (age 60)

-- Fashion designer John Galliano in 1960 (age 59)

-- Movie director Alfonso Cuaron in 1961 (age 58)

-- Comedian/TV host Jon Stewart in 1962 (age 57)

-- Model Anna Nicole Smith in 1967

-- Rapper/actor Trey Songz, born Tremaine Neverson, in 1984 (age 35)

-- Actor Mary Elizabeth Winstead in 1984 (age 35)

-- Actor Alan Ritchson in 1984 (age 35)

-- Actor Karen Gillan in 1987 (age 32)

-- Actor Joe Cole in 1988 (age 31)

-- Actor Bryshere Gray in 1993 (age 26)