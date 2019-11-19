Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell receive simultaneous Hollywood Walk of Fame stars

Actresses Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell stand behind their stars during a double Hollywood Walk of Fame unveiling ceremony in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actresses Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell sit beside their stars during a double Hollywood Walk of Fame unveiling ceremony in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actresses Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel received the 2,681st and 2, 682starstar on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Frozen stars Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell received stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame simultaneously on Tuesday. The sequel Frozen II opens Friday.

Each recipient of the star had two speakers introduce them at the unveiling at the corner of Hollywood Blvd. and Argyle Ave, near the Pantages Theater where Menzel has performed on stage. Actor Jackie Tohn and The Good Place creator Michael Schur introduced Bell. Disney co-chairman Alan Horn and Frozen co-star Josh Gad introduced Menzel.

Bell recalled meaningful moments of her life like singing an aria to her father as a child, learning the first twist in The Good Place season 1, being cast by her husband, Dax Shepard, in a movie based on their love story and her mother dropping her off at auditions.

"This star will really only know its true value when inevitably someone is mugged in that very spot," Bell concluded. "As they clutch their purse the assailant screams, 'Let it go!' and the victim will look up and say, 'That's not even her song ...' Only then will I know I've truly made it."

"Let It Go" is Elsa's signature song in Frozen. Bell plays Anna, Elsa's sister.

Menzel lamented that her father was injured and could not make it to Hollywood from Florida, and her sister also could not be present. She thanked her mother in the audience for not allowing her to have a fallback career, and credited her 10-year-old son, Walker, for inspiring her and husband Aaron Lohr in the audience for giving her a sense of peace.

"In the words of Jonathan Larson who is the composer of Rent and the very first job that I ever had in my life, I'm humbled and honored to be here," Menzel said. "I'm going to try to take in the moment as he would say, 'Savor this moment because there's no day but today.'"