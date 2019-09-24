Terrence Howard receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Terrence Howard, his wife, Mira Pak Howard, and sons Hero Howard (L) and Qirin Howard (R) stand before his new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Actor Terrence Howard received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce unveiled the 2,674th star at 6200 Hollywood Blvd. in front of El Centro.

Howard stars as Lucious Lyon on the Fox drama Empire. He received Oscar nominations for roles in Crash and Hustle & Flow. He also appeared in hits Iron Man, The Best Man, Big Momma's House, Four Brothers and Red Tails.

Directors Malcolm D. Lee and Dito Montiel introduced Howard at the ceremony. The actor thanked the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and wife Mira Park, whom he remarried after their divorce, "because without her I would not be here."

Howard said he thought his career might be over before he got the role on Empire.

"A few years ago, I was taken down by Hollywood and told I would never work again," Howard said.

"Then a young woman by the name of Dana Walden had faith in me. She allowed me to head her show," he added, referencing Fox's former co-chairwoman and CEO.

After appearing in Iron Man, Marvel recast his role with Don Cheadle in the sequel and future Avengers movies. Howard worked with Montiel in 2009's Fighting following Iron Man.

"Dito Montiel taught me that what is greater about a character is his ability to show his weakness," Howard said. "You don't have to be strong in order for the light to be seen through you."

Howard reflected on earlier struggles in his career, when Lee cast him in The Best Man.

"I had just been fired off of another job Harlem Aria the day before," Howard said. "[Lee] showed me the better man in me and allowed me to stand out in The Best Man and taught me what it means to be a gracious and heart giving actor."

Ashlee Ross, Evan Ross and Garrett Hedlund joined Lee and Montiel to celebrate Howard. Howard also thanked his fans and friends for their support including actor Andre Royo, who was not present.

"Because of the love of Evan Ross whose mother put him in my charge at 16, because of Andre Royo and friends like this, I will never be forgotten," Howard said.

Empire is in its final season and airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Fox.