Famous birthdays for Nov. 11: Adam Rippon, Demi Moore

Leonardo DiCaprio arrives on the red carpet at the "Before The Flood" New York screening at United Nations Headquarters on October 20, 2016 in New York City. The actor turns 45 on November 11.

Adam Rippon arrives on the red carpet at the 2019 Time 100 Gala at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23 in New York City. The figure skater turns 30 on November 11.

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

-- Abigail Adams, wife of U.S. President John Adams, in 1744

-- Russian author Fyodor Dostoyevsky in 1821

-- U.S. Army Gen. George Patton in 1885

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Walter "Rabbit" Maranville in 1891

-- Novelist Kurt Vonnegut in 1922

-- Jazz musician Mose Allison in 1927

-- Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega in 1945 (age 74)

-- Golfer Frank "Fuzzy" Zoeller in 1951 (age 68)

-- TV personality Marc Summers in 1951 (age 68)

-- Actor Stanley Tucci in 1960 (age 59)

-- Actor Demi Moore in 1962 (age 57)

-- Actor Philip McKeon in 1964 (age 55)

-- Actor Calista Flockhart in 1964 (age 55)

-- Punk singer Peaches, born Merrill Beth Nisker, in 1966 (age 53)

-- Actor Leonardo DiCaprio in 1974 (age 45)

-- Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon in 1989 (age 30)

-- Actor Tye Sheridan in 1996 (age 23)

-- Gun control activist Emma Gonzalez in 1999 (age 20)