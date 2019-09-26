Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Digital book platform Serial Box has announced that its upcoming Thor: Metal Gods audio and e-book series will be released for mobile devices on Dec. 12.

Thor: Metal Gods will follow the Marvel superhero and his mischievous brother Loki as they team up and embark on a cosmic adventure together to stop the return of an ancient evil.

Thor and Loki will also be encountering Horangi, a Korean demi-goddess and Captain Zia, a gender-ambiguous space pirate who has a history with Loki, along the way.

Screenwriter Aaron Stewart-Ahn (Mandy) is leading the project's writing team which also includes Brian Keene, Jay Edidin and Yoon Ha Lee.

"The story of Thor is staggeringly epic -- from Asgardian myth to intergalactic quests, to the (sometimes surprising, often hilarious) depth of his relationships - he's got it all," Head of Content at Serial Box Hayley Wagreich said in a statement.

"But what makes this story truly exciting to us as we kick off our collaboration with Marvel is how grounded his story is in real issues of identity, humanity and what it means to be a hero. We can't wait to bring Metal Gods to Thor fans across the globe."

Thor: Metal Gods is Serial Box's first Marvel project since announcing the partnership in February. The platform also plans on releasing projects based on Black Panther, Black Widow and Jessica Jones