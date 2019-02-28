Marvel teams with Serial Box for Black Panther, Thor series

The cast of the "Black Panther" film left to right, Sterling K. Brown, Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong'o, Chadwick Boseman, Danai Gurira, Michael B. Jordan, and Andy Serkis. Serial Box is set to release a audiobook and e-book series based on the characters Black Panther and Thor. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Marvel has joined forces with digital book platform Serial Box which will create original audiobooks and e-books about Black Panther, Thor, Black Widow and Jessica Jones.

The new stories will be presented in a weekly episodic format that can be accessed in either audio or e-book form. The audiobooks will run the length of an average commute.

Users will be allowed to switch between reading and listening with one click. The first episode of every series will be available for free before a full season pass is purchased.

Serial Box will be utilizing its roster of bestselling and award-winning authors to craft the new Marvel adventures.

"We are thrilled that Marvel is entrusting us to extend and expand the story worlds for these beloved characters," co-founder and CEO of Serial Box Molly Barton said in a statement. "Our writer teams could not be more excited to share the new stories with listeners and readers everywhere."

"Over the last 80 years, Marvel has grown to become a lifestyle for every kind of fan around the world - but it all started from serialized storytelling," publisher of Marvel John Nee said. "We were impressed by the quality and creativity of Serial Box's content, and we are excited for both Marvel and Serial Box fans to experience these new stories together each week."

Marvel also has a second season of its Wolverine-based scripted podcast series set to be released in winter 2019 through podcast platform Stitcher.