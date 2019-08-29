Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Mattel's Barbie will be honored with the Brand Icon Award at the 60th annual Clio Awards on Sept. 25.

The event, set to be hosted by Andy Cohen of Watch What Happens Live fame, celebrates creative excellence in advertising across entertainment, music, fashion, sports and health.

The Brand Icon Award honors a brand that has transcended the product or service it provides to become a permanent pop culture fixture.

"Both Clio and Barbie are celebrating our 60th anniversary this year," Clio president Nicole Purcell said in a statement.

"Our culture has evolved in so many ways over the last six decades, but Barbie's iconic message has always remained the same. The brand's commitment to empowering girls to believe in themselves, their choices and their unlimited potential is still so timely and powerful, we're thrilled to be able to honor that message and celebrate our shared history as part of our milestone awards ceremony," she continued.

Mattel's global head of dolls Lisa McKnight will be accepting the award on behalf of the Barbie brand. The ceremony will be taking place at the Manhattan Center in New York City.

Mattel recently announced a new line of Barbie dolls inspired by 1977's Star Wars: A New Hope that will be released on Nov. 18. The line puts a new spin on the classic film with dolls modeled after Princess Leia, Darth Vader and R2D2.